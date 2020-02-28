BJP, JDU brothers in Bihar: Bhupendra Yadav

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national General Secretary and in-charge of Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav, has said that the coordination with the ally Janata Dal United (JDU) is going well in view of the Assembly elections in the state. He cleared the BJP’s stand on the announcement of caste census by the Nitish government in Bihar. He said that the BJP has never opposed caste census.

The election strategist of BJP discussed various issues related to Bihar in an exclusive chat with IANS on Thursday.

On the question of “elder and younger brothers” in Bihar’s politics, he said: “We both are brothers, there is no problem. We have a good rapport with the JDU. Many development works have been done in Bihar in past 15 years. Work is being done for betterment in many areas including roads, health, education etc. Both the parties will work together in Bihar in future.On the question of passing the resolution against the National Register of Citizens in Bihar, Yadav said that since the NRC has also been refused at the central level, it is not a subject.

He said: “The JDU has also supported the Parliament on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Nitish government has spoken of implementing the NPR (National Population Register) as well. The NPR is a constitutional process. The NPR was brought in at the time of the Congress. Availability of data is mendatory for the development of citizens and delivering achievements and resources to them. All the countries have such a system and it’s a Constitutional matter. The government will work on those Constitutional subjects”.

Some states have said not to implement the NPR? To this question, Yadav said, “Who says what is not important. What the Constitution says is important. We are under the rule of law. The laws authorised by the Parliament apply to all.”

Yadav also dismissed any type of challenge to the NDA from the experiments being carried out by Prashant Kishor. He said that I don’t think this topic is worth my comment.

