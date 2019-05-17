BJP: Kejriwal should clear dues of civic bodies’ employees

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Saturday lashed out at the Delhi government for withholding Rs 5,282 crore meant for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A statement by the BJP said: “The Central Government is making all the possible efforts to make the lives of the people of Delhi smooth, but the Aam Aadmi Party under a planned conspiracy is trying to paralyze the municipal corporations for its political gains.”

The BJP claimed that the municipal corporation employees – doctors, school teachers, sanitation workers — have not received their salaries on time for long. As a result of the financial crunch, doctors and teachers of the municipality have gone on strike.

Manoj Tiwari, President, Delhi BJP, said: “During the last 4.5 years the Arvind Kejriwal Government under a conspiracy to defame the BJP ruled municipal corporations, made all efforts which are unbecoming of a Chief Minister. Kejriwal cheated the people of Delhi even after getting a massive mandate in the name of changing the corrupt system of Delhi.”

Citing moral and constitutional responsibility of Delhi Government, Tiwari said that Kejriwal should immediately release Rs 5,282.2 crore due to the municipal corporations and ensure smooth functioning of the civic bodies.

