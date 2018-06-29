BJP leader assaults woman officer in MP, arrested

Bhopal, July 3 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who assaulted a woman police officer and tore her uniform in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The Sub-Inspector had on Monday stopped a motorcycle for rash driving after it hit a child.

BJP leader Mubendra Singh was riding the vehicle along with a pillion rider. The incident took place while vehicles were being checked in Lidhora area, Additional District Superintendent of Police Surendra Jain said.

Upset at being stopped, Singh and his accomplice Pankaj lashed out at the officer, slapped and punched her and even tore her uniform before fleeing from the scene. But a police team nabbed Singh, Jain told reporters.

–IANS

