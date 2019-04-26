BJP leader files complaint against Kejriwal’s wife

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) In a counter attack to the AAP’s allegations about cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir having two voter ID cards, BJP leader Harish Khurana here on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal for possessing two voter ID cards.

Khurana, in his plea filed at the Tis Hazari Court, has alleged that Kejriwal’s wife holds one ID card from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and the other from Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

He has asked the court to issue a summons against Sunita and take action against her for cheating under the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of The Representation of the People Act.

On April 26, Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Atishi filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nominee for the same seat, for holding two voter cards.

The complaint was filed under Section 155(2) at the Tis Hazari Court, seeking a direction for police investigation into offences punishable under Sections 17 and 31 of The Representation of the People Act, 1950 and Section 125A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951.

–IANS

