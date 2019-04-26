BJP leader joins AAP in Delhi

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party leader Krishan Kumar Sehrwat, having an active political life of 20 years as the member of the saffron party, on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party

Welcoming him into the party, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said: “many senior leaders from across political parties have found a new home in AAP.”

Apart from Chadha, senior AAP leader and Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak and Tughlakabad MLA Sahiram Pehalwan, were present at the party office to complete official formalities and welcome Sehrawat into AAP.

Speaking to the media, Sehrawat said he was inspired by policies and governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the past four years.

–IANS

nks/prs