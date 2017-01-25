BJP leader raises violence againat cadre with Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary P. Muraleedhar Rao here on Wednesday called on Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam and explained him the escalating violence unleashed by the CPI-M workers on their cadres.

“The violence in Kannur has spread to Palakkad and reached the state capital, where people moving towards the BJP are being targeted and attacked,” said Rao to reporters after meeting the Governor.

Rao, who arrived here from New Delhi on Tuesday visited the homes of their cadres who were brutally murdered in Kannur and to the home of a Muslim lady attacked by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) earlier.

At least four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were brutally murdered in the assembly constituency of Pinarayi Vijayan after he took over as Chief Minister in May last year.

“The young children of Santhosh Kumar who was murdered by the CPI-M activists is now asking what their father did wrong. We have now realised that Vijayan is not serious in the assurances that was given during the peace talks,” said Rao.

Replying to a question if the situation in Kannur warrants deployment of central forces to maintain peace, Rao said that depends on how Vijayan deals with the issue.

“As things stand, Vijayan appears to be building a case and this came even after we (BJP) gave a directive to its cadres to show restraint, even at extreme situations. The law and order situation is grave and Vijayan has been an absolute failure. All options in the Constitution would be explored,” Rao added.

State BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran has time and again called the need for the deployment of central forces in Kannur.

–IANS

sg/sm