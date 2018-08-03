BJP leader wants Bihar minister to go over Muzaffarpur horror

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister C.P. Thakur on Sunday demanded the resignation of Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verna in connection with the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur district.

“Manju Verma should resign taking moral responsibility for what happened in the shelter home being run under her department and resign,” Thakur said.

Thakur is first BJP leader to demand the resignation of Manju Verma since the Muzaffarpur horror surfaced last month.

Thakur wondered how it was possible that such a crime happened and there was no information about it to the social welfare department.

“The Muzaffarpur incident is the result of lapses of the social welfare department,” he said.

Thakur said when he was informed about the incident, he wanted to visit the shelter home. But the shocking case hit the headlines in the media.

Till now, only the RJD, Congress, HAM and Left parties have demanded the resignation of Manju Verma and the arrest of her husband for his alleged involvement in the case.

The CBI is investigating the multiple rapes in the shelter home.

The Muzaffarpur crime came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

