BJP leaders abusing martyrs at Modi-Shah’s behest: Congress

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah of unleashing their party leaders to abuse freedom fighters, national heroes and martyrs of the country.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “BJP leaders at the behest of Modi and Shah are determined to insult the freedom fighters, martyrs and national heroes of the country.”

Naming three leaders of the BJP, Surjewala said, “Anant Kumar Hegde, Nalin Kateel and Anil Saumitra have again used abusive language against ‘Bapu’.”

“It seems the Modi-Shah duo have waged a war on freedom fighters, historical personalities and martyrs of the country. Everyday a Modi follower wearing a mask tries to insult the soul of the Mahatma. This is a type of guerrilla warfare against the country’s dignity,” the Congress leader said.

He said in 1948, Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi and from 2014 to 2019 the staunch followers of Modi, by calling Godse a “nationalist”, have killed the soul of the country several times, Surjewala said.

He also expressed confidence that a Congress-led government will be formed in the country and under its leadership, the 130 crore people of the country will get “Nyay” (justice), in a reference to the party’s minimum income guarantee scheme called ‘Nyuntam Aay Yojana’ or NYAY.

–IANS

rbe/kr/bg