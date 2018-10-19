BJP leaders ask cadres to begin preparations for 2019 polls

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) Senior BJP leaders interacted with district party office-bearers on Saturday and issued instructions on how to roll out the election campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was chaired by state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey and attended by assistant general secretary Shiv Prakash and Sunil Bansal, who is in-charge of the party affairs in the state.

It was decided that the workers will fan out in different parts of the state and expose the “unholy nexus” between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-Samajwadi Party (SP) combine as they plan a grand alliance against the ruling party.

“These parties ensured that the roots of dynastic, communal and caste politics remained deep even as they looted the country,” Pandey said in his address.

All district-level leaders were told to ensure that the electoral rolls were corrected and anomalies removed in time and that the new voters are added in the voter list after they duly sign and submit their forms.

“The good work done by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath-led state government in UP will ensure that we would win by a thumping majority in polls,” said Pandey.

The district office-bearers were also given talking points on schemes such as Ujjwala, Jan Dhan bank accounts, farmer loan waiver and other welfare schemes ushered in by BJP governments.

