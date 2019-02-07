BJP leaders court arrest in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 8 (IANS) BJP activists across Rajasthan on Friday launched ‘jail bharo’ agitation at all party district headquarters protesting the delayed implementation of farm loan waiver by the ruling Congress government as promised in its election manifesto.

Several party workers, along with state party president Madanlal Saini courted arrest.

A woman BJP activist, Anju Mishra, got her arm fractured when she climbed a barricade put up by the police. Party spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj and Prem Singh also sustained injuries in the protest.

Saini said, “Congress has fooled innocent farmers by promising them a loan waiver within 10 days of coming to power. It’s been over 50 days and still no clarity exists on their announcement,” he said.

We will not sit quiet till the party gives a complete loan waiver to all farmers as promised, he said.

The protest was addressed by party general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma, state secretary Mukesh Dhadeech, state spokesperson Satish Puniya among others.

A huge police force was deployed outside the BJP office in the state capital Jaipur since morning in the wake of the protest.

–IANS

arc/prs