BJP leaders take up assault on Tiwari with police

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) A day after a scuffle broke out between AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari during the inauguration of Signature Bridge, BJP workers on Monday filed complaints with Delhi Police against Khan for assaulting and causing physical hurt to its party MP.

Delhi Bhartiya Janata Party leader Vijay Jolly said, “AAP legislator from Okhla Amanatullah Khan is a habitual and criminal offender. The attack on Tiwari by Khan is an assault on entire Purvanchal and Purvanchali society which is unacceptable. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal should tender apology for unruly and violent acts of his party legislator.”

He said Khan was earlier also involved in physical violence against Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February this year at Kejriwal’s residence.

“Khan was later arrested and now he is roaming freely on bail,” Jolly said.

“He is a serial criminal offender and deserves to be sent to Tihar Jail,” the BJP leader said.

Another Delhi BJP leader Vimal Singh also filed a complaint at Usmanpur Police Station alleging that he on Sunday went to the inauguration of the Signature Bridge and was beaten up by over 10 AAP workers. He also demanded an FIR against AAP workers.

BJP worker from Mayur Vihar, Sangam Tiwari, gave a written complaint to Delhi Police about the assault by AAP workers at the inauguration venue.

Sangam Tiwari alleged that when he opposed the manhandling on Manoj Tiwari, some AAP workers started assaulting him. They also threatened to kill him.

“I want FIR against AAP workers and I can also identify the accused who assaulted me,” Sangam Tiwari said in his complaint.

–IANS

sp/prs