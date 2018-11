BJP Lok Sabha member from Ladakh quits party

Srinagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Thupstan Chhewang, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Ladakh constituency, resigned from the party on Thursday.

In a letter addressed to Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina, Chhewang said he was resigning from the basic membership of the party on health grounds.

Chhewang also told Raina that he was writing separately to the Lok Sabha speaker submitting his resignation from Parliament.

The BJP has three Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir including Chhewang.

The other two BJP Lok Sabha members are Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO) and Jugal Kishore Sharma.

–IANS

