BJP makes a clean-sweep in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) The BJP has again made a clean sweep in Rajasthan by winning 24 seats, while the 25th seat has gone to its alliance partner, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Nagaur.

The hottest seat of the desert-state, Jodhpur, witnessed a tough contest between Union Minister of State Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot. Shekhawat won by 2,74,440 votes defeating Vaibhav who made a political debut in the Lok Sabha election.

BJP vice president Avinash Rai Khanna said, “It comes as a surprise that despite using the complete government machinery, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot failed to make his son Vaibhav Gehlot win from Jodhpur”.

Meanwhile, the BJP garnered 58.47% votes, while Congress had 34.24%, BSP 1.07%, CPI .14%, CPM .20%, NOTA 1.1% and others 4.81%.

In Rajasthan, the next most talked-about seat was Barmer where BJP’s Kailash Chowdhary won by 323,808 votes by defeating Manvendra Singh of Congress.

Manvendra is the son of BJP veteran Jaswant Singh who was Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. He had joined Congress before Assembly elections in 2018 and had contested against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalawad.

In Nagaur, Hanuman Beniwal from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won by 181,260 votes leaving behind influential Dr Jyoti Mirdha of Congress. Beniwal who floated his independent party RLP before assembly elections 2018 had formed an alliance with BJP and helped BJP get Jat votes.

Similarly in Jaipur Rural, witnessing tough fight between two Olympians, Union Minister of State for I&B and Sports Col Rajywavardhan Rathore won by 3,93,171 votes defeating his rival Krishna Poonia from Congress.

In Ajmer, Bhagirath Chaudhary won by 416,424 votes leaving behind Riju Jhunjhunwala, a Congress candidate.

In Alwar, Balak Nath from BJP won by 329,971 votes defeating Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.

BJP’s Ranjeeta Koli won from Bharatpur by 318,399 votes making Congress Abhikeet Kumar Jatav lose the elections.

In Bhilwara, Subhash Chandra Baheria won by a record margin of 612,000 votes defeating Congress’ Rampal Sharma.

In Bikaner, Union minister of state Arjunram Meghwal won by 264,081 votes leaving behind his cousin Madan Gopal Meghwal.

C.P. Joshi from Chittaurgarh won by record margin of 576,247 votes leaving behind Congress’ Gopal Singh Shekhawat.

Rahul Kaswan from BJP won by 334,402 votes in Churu defeating Rafique Mandelia of Congress.

Nihalchand from Shri Ganganagar won by 406,978 agaist Congress’ Bharatram Meghwal.

In Jalore, Devaji Patel from BJP won by 261110 votes against Ratan Devasi from Congress.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh won by 453,928 votes from Jhalawar-Baran seat against Congress candidate Pramod Sharma.

In Karauli-Dholpur, Manoj Rajoria won by 97,682 votes defeating Sanjay Kumar from Congress.

In Kota, Om Birla was declared winner against Ramnarayan Meena of Congress by a margin of 279,677 votes.

Jaipur princess Diya Kumari won by 551,916 votes defeating Devakinandan Gurjar of Congress in Rajsamand.

In Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria won by 111,291 votes against Namonarayan Meena from Congress.

In Udaipur, Arjunlal Meena won by 437,914 votes defeating Raghuvir Singh Meena of Congress.

In Pali, P.P. Chaudhary won by 481,597 votes defeating Badriram Jakhar of Congress.

In Sikar, Sumedhanand Saraswati won by 297,156 votes against Subhash Maharia of Congress.

Ramchandra Bohra from Jaipur won by 430626 votes defeating Congress’ Jyoti Khandelwal.

–IANS

arc/prs