BJP meet hails Modi, Sonowal for NRC

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC), the BJP on Sunday reiterated that after identification, each and every illegal infiltrator will be deported.

The BJP National Executive passed a resolution on NRC which asserted that the government was committed to defending the interest of its people and will ensure that they are not deprived of citizenship.

“The BJP has been speaking continuously that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not allow the illegal infiltrators to use India as a safe shelter. Each infiltrator will be identified and deported,” the resolution said.

It said that the Modi government with strong determination started the NRC process in a scientific and transparent manner and this was the reason for finalising the draft on July 31, 2018.

“The government is committed to save the interest of its citizens. It will also ensure that no Indian is deprived of citizenship,” the resolution read.

“The NRC is important for India’s security and for the economic, political and cultural rights of the people of Assam,” the resolution said hailing Modi and Sonowal.

The resolution also said that the government has initiated the process of identification of Rohingyas in many parts of the state and would take all appropriate steps to deport them.

It also said that the Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and Jains in neighbouring countries who seek refugee status will be given shelter without hesitation.

“The BJP understands the seriousness of the problem of those who want to come to India to take shelter for saving lives, religion and for security. With this purpose, the BJP supports the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” it said.

