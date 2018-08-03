BJP MLA demands NRC for Delhi, marshalled out

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday raised the issue of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the national capital and was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly for creating a ruckus.

Gupta demanded a discussion on public issues first, but Speaker Ram Niwas Goel wanted to take up starred questions.

Gupta continued shouting in the house and was ordered marshalled out by Goel for the day.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said the BJP MLAs wanted to have a discussion on the NRC in Delhi.

“After West Bengal, a majority of Bangladeshis come to Delhi for shelter and settle here,” Gupta said.

“The flexible attitude of the Delhi government towards Bangladeshis shows their support for infiltration,” Gupta said.

He said Bangladeshis were the main reason for crime in Delhi.

–IANS

nks/mr