BJP MLA ‘objectionable’ remark attracts Speaker’s action

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) After BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma on Monday made an “objectionable” remark against AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel referred the matter to the Privileges Committee of the House.

Goel’s action came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators demanded action against the Viswas Nagar MLA’s remark which they called an “insult of the House”.

“The word used is objectionable. I am referring the matter to the Privileges Committee and order them to present a report as soon as possible,” Goel said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also condemned Sharma’s language and said it cannot be tolerated in the House.

He said those in power at the Centre and in opposition in Delhi have a mentality of dividing the country.

“The country belongs to all and not just any one religion. This is not the question of an MLA in power or the opposition,” Sisodia said in the House.

Sharma was raising water and sewage issues in the assembly during a discussion on the problems faced by the public. During the speech, Sharma also attacked the Delhi government officers.

When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA used objectionable language for an IAS officers, Khan interrupted him.

In reaction, Sharma asked Khan to “behave like humans” and used objectionable language for Khan as well.

Later, the Speaker expunged the word used by the Sharma from the House proceedings.

Demanding apology and action against Sharma, several AAP MLAs gathered near the Speaker’s podium.

Following rukus over the issue, Speaker adjorned the House for 30 minutes.

When the House sat again, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed to refere the matter of Sharma to the Privileges Committee.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the language used by Sharma.

“BJP wants to divide India into Hindu and Muslims. Pakistan also wants the same,” Kejriwal, who was not present in the House, said in a tweet in Hindi.

During the Budget Session of the Assembly in March, Sharma was suspended for the session for allegedly using derogatory language in the House.

