BJP MLA’s guards thrash man in J&K

Jammu, May 1 (IANS) Two security guards of a BJP legislator thrashed a civilian on the Jammu-Srinagar highway when he didn’t let the legislator’s vehicle overtake his. The two have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Banihal area around 9 p.m. on Monday when Sofi Yusuf’s guards beat up Amir Saleem.

“Seeing the two guards ruthlessly thrashing the civilian, locals assembled and tried to save the civilian after which the guards resorted to aerial firing. The two have been arrested and a case has been registered,” a police officer said.

Ironically, the civilian victim is the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Banihal.

–IANS

