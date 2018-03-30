BJP MLAs walk out of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) All Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a walkout from the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday after the Speaker declined their request for a discussion on the condition of slums in the national capital.

As the session began, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta demanded a discussion on the issue.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, however, said that he would only allow the discussion to take place later.

Gupta said that he has been demanding the discussion since the time the Budget Session began on March 16 but the Speaker “has not allowed” it.

Goel declared the claim to be “baseless” and said Gupta was “lying”.

“I received the request for a discussion on Monday,” said Goel.

The Speaker has extended the session for two days until April 5.

