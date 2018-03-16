BJP more familiar with fake websites: Singhvi

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) Attacking the ruling BJP on the issue of data theft, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government should take action against it while accusing the BJP of being more familiar with fake websites.

“Law Minister is the right authority to speak on it. Nobody can be more familiar with the fake websites than the BJP,” Singhvi said when asked about chagres made by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on fake websites.

“The BJP has perfected this to an art. You know the kind of trash which has been circulated over decades against Rajiv Gandhi, when he was alive, and now against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Paid garbage was posted on the internet by the goons of the BJP,” he said.

Prasad had alleged the opposition parties were using dtat manipulation and theft to influence voters.

The BJP and the Congress had accused each other of using the services of embattled data consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) that along with Facebook is at the centre of a global row over the alleged unauthorized use of personal data from the social media giant.

Amid allegations of misuse of personal data for political purposes by social media giant Facebook, the BJP on Wednesday hit out at Congress accusing it of compromising national security by reportedly roping in political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) to run its 2019 election campaign.

Singhvi said the party spokesman Randeep Surjewala had refuted the allegations of misuse of social media by the Congress and instead alleged that it was the BJP which has misused the platform to spread canard against Congress leaders.

Asked about the coordination outside the floor of the Parliament, Singhvi, the Trinamool Congress supported Congress candidate from West Bengal for the Rajya Sabha elections, said what is the need of the hour is prevention of vote division so that kind of illegality and bad governance can be put to a stop.

