BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya’s son dies of heart attack

Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) Former Union Minister and BJP parliamentarian Bandaru Dattatreya’s only son Bandaru Vaishnav, 21, died of a massive heart attack on Wednesday, family sources said.

Vaishnav, a third year medical student, collapsed while having dinner with his family at their Ramnagar residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The youth was rushed to a private hospital in Musheerabad. He was declared dead around 12.30 a.m.

Dattatreya, a member of the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad constituency, was inconsolable over the loss.

Condolences poured in from leaders across the political spectrum. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu telephoned Dattatreya to convey his heartfelt condolences.

Telangana state BJP chief K. Lakshman, Hyderabad Mayor B. Rammoahn and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi called on Dattatreya to express their condolences.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu also consoled the death of Bandaru Vaishnav.

–IANS

