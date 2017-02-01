BJP MP lauds Jaitley for Special Component Plan fund hike

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj on Wednesday hailed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for increasing the fund allocation under the Special Component Plan (SCP) by 35 per cent and demanded its proper implementation.

“I thank the Finance Minister for implementing outcome-based monitoring by the Niti Aayog for the SCP and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) budgets, but at the same time I request him that such funds be deployed with a particular focus on education, income generation and access to basic amenities in SC/ST localities in the country,” Udit Raj said in a statement.

While presenting the Union Budget, Jaitley announced to increase the allocation under the SCP to Rs 52,393 crore from Rs 38,833 crore in 2016-17. He also announced to increase allocation under the TSP to Rs 31,920 crore from Rs 24,005 crore in 2016-17.

Udit Raj, who is also the Chairman of All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, reiterated his long-pending demand that a comprehensive legislation be introduced in Parliament for proper implementation of SCP/TSP funds on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh SC/ST Sub Plan Act, 2013.

He requested the Finance Minister that legislation be passed at the earliest, so that SCP/TSP funds become non-lapsable and non-divertible.

–IANS

