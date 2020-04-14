BJP MP quarantined in Jharkhand

Ranchi, April 14 (IANS) Dhanbad Lok Sabha member P.N. Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who returned to his home town in the Dhanbad district on Sunday, has been put into 14-day isolation, according to an official here on Tuesday.

The MP was alone at his officials residence in the national capital. He was feeling alone and also had some health issues.

On knowing about Singh’s return, the state officials visited his residence and asked him to isolate himself for the mandatory 14 days and not meet anyone during the period.

“The Dhanbad MP has been home quarantined. His sample will be taken for Covid-19 test,” said Ptashant Layak, circle officer.

In Jharkhand, two deaths and 24 coronavirus positive cases have been reported.

–IANS

ns/pcj