BJP MP targets Naidu for barring CBI

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao on Friday hit out at Andhra Pradesh government for barring the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from conducting raids in the state, calling it a “mala fide exercise to protect the corrupt”.

Rao said the Chandrababu Naidu-led government has cited recent happenings in the CBI as a “lame excuse” to save the corrupt and criminal by extending them political patronage.

“The decision to withdraw general consent to the CBI for investigating various cases under the Central acts is a mala fide exercise of its executive power to protect acts of corruption, financial embezzlement and other acts of criminality,” Rao said.

Rao also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee for supporting Naidu, saying “it’s not surprising to see a new coalition of the corrupt parties” taking shape in the country.

“Chandrababu Naidu, the new entrant to the ‘club of the corrupt parties’ seems to enjoy the company of Lalu Prasad in jail, Rahul-Sonia Gandhi on bail and others being probed for tax evasion, misappropriation and financial embezzlement,” Rao said.

He said the Modi government will continue to pursue its policy of “zero tolerance” against corruption.

