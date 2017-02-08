BJP MP trains guns on TN Governor, urges President’s intervention

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Training his guns on Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said he had urged President Pranab Mukherjee to direct Rao to visit Chennai in view of the uncertain political situation or take appropriate action in the matter.

Swamy also called caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s alleged plan to withdraw his resignation as Chief Minister “unreal”.

“He (Rao) is missing in action. We should put out posters for reward for his whereabouts. I think, he is unfit to become a Governor,” the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha member told CNN Network 18 news channel.

“I have already spoken to the President about it yesterday (Tuesday). Now, it is the President’s call. I said you should give directions (to Rao) to go to Chennai or take appropriate action.”

Even as a political drama unfolded in the southern state after caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday night revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, Rao has been away from the state capital.

“It can happen only in movies but not in real life. He will have to again be chosen by a majority of MLAs and then he will have get a motion of confidence passed in the assembly to become Chief Minister again,” Swamy said.

–IANS

