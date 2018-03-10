BJP MP urges review of prohibition in Bihar

Patna, March 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP R.K. Sinha from Bihar on Monday said prohibition has failed in the state and called for a review of the much-hyped policy, which is currently in effect in the state.

The BJP is a ruling ally of Nitish Kumar-led government in the state.

Sinha, a Rajya Sabha member of BJP said in chaste Hindi: “Sharabbandi ke lagu karne ke tarikon par purnvichar ki avashyakta hai (There’s a need to review the way prohibition policy has been imposed).”

Speaking in Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas, he said that Nitish Kumar’s intention behind implementing prohibition in the state was good and society had also benefited, but loopholes in its implementation had provided opportunity to liquor mafia and officials to mint money.

Sinha said that there was a need for reform in the implementation of prohibition policy in the state. “Prohibition has hit hard tourism sector and hotel business in the state. Big companies and MNCs are hosting their meetings and other functions in neighbouring West Bengal.”

It is first time that the ally of ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has raised questions over prohibition in Bihar, after the party joined hands with Nitish Kumar and formed the government in July last year.

More than 1.29 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the prohibition imposed by the Nitish government in Bihar about two years ago.

–IANS

