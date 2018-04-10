BJP MPs stage hunger strike

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) All seven Delhi BJP MPs staged a hunger strike here on Thursday against the washout of the second part of Parliament’s budget session due to continuous disruptions, which the party blamed it on the Congress.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who represents the Chandani Chowk constituency, East Delhi MP Maheish Girri, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma, North West Delhi MP Udit Raj, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari participated in the day-long strike that will conclude at 4 p.m.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu would also visit and meet the fasting Delhi MPs and party workers.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said that he will continue his “indefinite hunger strike” to protest against the continuous biased neglect of development work in North East Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fast while on a day-long visit to Tamil Nadu.

BJP President Amit Shah will observe a hunger strike in Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka, while party MPs will fast in their constituencies.

The BJP’s fast comes days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi led the party’s day-long hunger strike at the Rajghat here on Monday over alleged increasing atrocities on Dalits, adivasis, and minorities.

–IANS

