BJP MPs to observe day-long protest fasts against Parliament’s disruption

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Blaming the Congress for Parliamentary disruptions, Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday said ruling BJP MPs will sit on day-long fasts in their respective constituencies on April 12 to protest the washout of the second half of the budget session.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said it was for the first time that MPs of any party have foregone their salaries along with allowances because the two houses did not function.

“It is for the first time that both salaries and allowance have been foregone… but this is not the first time that Parliament has been disrupted… we have tried to raise the moral standard,” he said.

The National Democratic Alliance MPs had announced they would forego salaries for 23 days due to the washout of the second half of the budget session due to opposition protests.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 29 and went into a break on February 9. The two houses met for the second half of the session on March 5, which concluded on Friday.

–IANS

