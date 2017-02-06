BJP names nine more candidates for UP Polls

Lucknow, Feb 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released another list of nine candidates for the state assembly polls. The candidates are for the sixth and seventh phases of the polling.

The list includes ames of Shobha Singh from Bikapur, Anand Shukla from Ballia (City), Surendra Singh from Bairia and Sadhna Singh from Mughalsarai.

Suryabhan Tiwari has been named the party candidate from Sakaldiha, sitting legislator Sushil Singh from Saiyadraja, Ravindra Tiwari from Bhadohi, Mahendra Bind from Gyanpur and Ramashankar Patel from Marihan.

–IANS

