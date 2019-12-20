BJP never breaks promises, Modi a messiah: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) As Prime Minster Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a massive rally at historic Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday, a host of other BJP leaders spoke from the podium thanking Modi for the regularization of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Calling the Prime Minister a ‘messiah’ of the poor, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said BJP never goes back on its promises.

Tiwari said Delhi also needs a government of the BJP at least for five years. He chanted Modi’s name to draw the maximum cheers from the crowd.

Member of Parliament from New Delhi, Minakshi Lekhi said, “We are not here to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, but to keep the essence of Hindustan,” accusing the opposition parties of using the students against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Hansraj Hans, another MP from Delhi, sang a song to the crowd.

The BJP is thanking Prime Minister Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies. Cutouts of PM Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and Working President J.P. Nadda are put up around the venue.

–IANS

