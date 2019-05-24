BJP nominates Kamakhya Tasa for RS from Assam

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The BJP on Monday nominated former Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam which will fall vacant on June 14.

Tasha’s name was announced by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader J.P. Nadda after the party’s Central Election Committee cleared his name.

As per the agreement, BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will field its candidate for the other seat.

Two Rajya Sabha seats currently held by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress legislator Santius Kujur will fall vacant on June 14. The Election Commission has announced elections on June 7 to fill the impending vacancies to two seats from Assam in the Upper House of the Parliament.

–IANS

bns/arm