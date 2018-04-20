BJP obstructing Mahanadi water: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, April 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked the BJD workers to make people aware that the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre have obstructed the flow of the Mahanadi water into Odisha.

“It is the duty of party workers to go to the people and make them understand this,” Patnaik, who is also the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President, said at a party symposium on the Mahanadi water dispute here.

He said the Union government did not cooperate with the Odisha government despite a Supreme Court order to form a tribunal to resolve the water dispute.

Patnaik said water in the lower catchment area of the Mahanadi river has dried up as Chhattisgarh has stopped the flow of the water by unilaterally constructing barrages.

The conference was attended by public representatives from 15 districts at the BJD party headquarters here.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other hand called the allegations “unfortunate”.

“The statement of the Chief Minister is unfortunate. The BJD is worried as we are making the people aware of the inefficiency of the state government,” said state BJP Vice President Sameer Mohanty.

