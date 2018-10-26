BJP offers two seats to RLSP in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The BJP is understood to have offered two seats to its ally Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The offer was made to RLSP chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday during a meeting with BJP General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, informed sources said.

The day the BJP and JD-U announced that they will contest an equal number of seats in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls, Kushwaha met Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, setting off speculation that he was not happy with the developments. In all, Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2014 polls, the RLSP contested three seats as part of the NDA alliance and won all of them.

–IANS

bns/vsc/mr