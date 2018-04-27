BJP-PDP experiment has failed in Kashmir: Congress

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Following an incident of stone-pelting in a Kashmir village on Wednesday, the Congress said the situation in Kashmir is “very serious” and added that the BJP’s experiment of forming a government with the PDP has “completely failed”.

It also demanded that the Narendra Modi government come out with a statement on the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least two children were injured when a school bus carrying students came under attack from a stone-pelting mob in a south Kashmir village, police said.

“The situation in Kashmir is very very serious,” said Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla.

“Remember the days when Congress party along with Omar Abdullah (NC) was ruling, there was a massive tourist inflow and business had gone up there. There was resurgence of economy, and 85 per cent was the turnout in the elections… And look at the situation now,” he added.

Shukla said: “The (BJP-PDP) experiment has completely failed… There is massive law and order problem and the school buses are being targeted.”

“This is a very serious situation. I think the government should immediately come out with a statement. Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) should come out with a statement. They should explain to the nation as to why this is the situation in J&K.”

