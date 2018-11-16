BJP pledges Rs 265 bonus for MP farmers with up to 5 acres land

Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday said it would give a bonus of Rs 265 to farmers with up to 5 acres of land in Madhya Pradesh, and also pledged to announce a new salary framework for state government employees.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has tried to help farmers in every possible way. We have sought to ensure irrigation to every farmland, and subsidy to every farmer. Now, the BJP has decided to give a bonus of Rs 265 directly into the bank account of every farmer with up to 5 acres of land,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here, releasing the party’s vision document in the presence of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The vision document, or manifesto, also promises to boost health and education services in the state, while promoting public transport.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, if returned to power, will also take steps for the welfare of contractual staff in the state government.

The saffron party, which has been ruling Madhya Pradesh since 2003, also released a dedicated manifesto aimed at empowering women.

Under the “Naari Shakti Samkalp Patra”, the BJP would distribute free scooties to girl students who score 75 per cent and above in the intermediate examination.

The party would also help women access credit so that they could set up their own enterprises and become financially independent.

Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls on November 28.

–IANS

