BJP polarizing Karnataka: Rahul

Bidar (Karnataka), May 3 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with polarising Karnataka to win the May 12 Assembly elections.

“This election is between two ideologies — Congress with its ideology of unity, compassion and inclusive Karnataka, and BJP-RSS with its ideology of hatred and division,” said Gandhi, addressing a party rally in Aurad town of Bidar district, about 690 km north of Bengaluru.

“The BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) duo doesn’t care about Karnataka’s aspirations, it only cares about polarising the state to win the elections.”

Gandhi is on a two-day “Jana Aashirwada Yatre” (a journey for people’s blessings) poll campaign starting Thursday.

Claiming to have fulfilled more than 90 per cent of the promises the Congress made during 2013 Assembly elections, Gandhi said it was the party’s philosophy to deliver what it promised.

“Karnataka is an example for the rest of the country. The philosophy of the state is in delivering on its promises and following what they say. This is also the philosophy of the Congress.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks against corruption but did not answer questions on several scams in the country, the Congress chief said.

“I questioned him (Modi) on Nirav Modi (jeweller, accused in a Punjab National Bank fraud case) and why he was allowed to run away with people’s money. I questioned him on making corrupt (B.S.) Yeddyurappa as BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate, he has no answers,” said Gandhi.

Yeddyurappa, who was BJP’s first Chief Minister in the state in 2008, was forced to step down from the post in 2011 over his alleged involvement in a land scam.

The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family attacked the Prime Minister for his recent remarks challenging Gandhi to speak about his party-led government’s achievements in Karnataka without looking at a paper.

“The Prime Minister has nothing to say about Karnataka and has no plans for the people of the state. That is why he resorts to personal attacks against me. His jibes are unbecoming of a Prime Minister,” he said.

Gandhi added that he would continue questioning Modi but will not disrespect the Prime Minister despite his “personal attacks” on him.

He will later address corner meetings and rallies in Bhalki, Humnabad and Bidar city in Bidar.

–IANS

bha/him/vm