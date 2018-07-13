BJP promised ‘Suraaj’ but delivered ‘Kuraaj’ in Rajasthan: Congress

Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) The BJP in Rajasthan had promised “Suraaj” (good governance) before coming to power in the state, but delivered “Kuraaj” (misgovernance) after forming the government, said the Congress on Wednesday

Addressing the media in the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (AICC) office here, party’s national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said Rajasthan stands fifth across the country in cases related to crime against women during 2014-16, with a crime rate of 78.3 per cent which is quite high.

“The state also ranks fifth in dowry deaths and fourth in rape cases. Is the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje ready to take the responsibility of rising number of crimes and atrocities agains women? The government has failed to provide security to women despite the CM herself being a woman,” she said.

Chaturvedi also condemned the recent dress code introduced by the state government for women applicants for the Rajasthan Police Constable Examination where their sleeves were cut short “bringing huge embarrassment to them”.

The Congress leader attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s working on different parameters, such as “Kushasan” (bad governance), atrocities on women, financial mismanagement, corruption and autocratic style of functioning.

“Over 100 debt-ridden farmers committed suicide, around 350 temples were demolished in the name of Metro, many bovine died due to fodder and water crisis at a time when the government is charging 10 per cent surcharge on stamp duty as cow cess,” she said.

The autocratic and dictatorial regime of the government is evident from the shutting down of internet facilities during the constable recruitment exams that severely affected banking, health and other digital services, she added.

Chaturvedi said she was in Jaipur for shortlisting and selecting party’s spokesperson and panelist for a new team, ahead of the coming assembly elections.

