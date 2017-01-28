BJP promises special task force to probe swindling of central funds

Lucknow, Jan 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday promised to set up a special task force to look into the charges of corruption against the Akhilesh Yadav-led government, if it was voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

While releasing the poll manifesto of the party, President Amit Shah accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) government of siphoning off the central government funds meant for state’s development and said the guilty would be taken to task.

The state goes to poll from February 11 to March 8.

“Ever since we were voted to power, we have given almost Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the state government for use in various schemes but nobody knows where the money has gone. I would like to ask Akhilesh Yadav ji to explain the whereabouts of these funds,” the BJP chief questioned.

He further said the once voted to power, BJP will ensure that every penny sent by the centre to UP was accounted for.

The BJP state unit has been raising the pitch for probe in various centrally-funded schemes, alleging that the state government had siphoned off the money for various other state-led schemes.

The BJP has also been questioning the amount spent in mega projects of the Akhilesh Yadav government such as the Gomti Riverfront project and the 302-km Agra-Lucknow Expressway, in which they allege money was spent much beyond the requirement.

–IANS

md/gsh/vm