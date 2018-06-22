BJP raising Vadra issue to divert attention from Nirav, Lalit, Mallya: Congress

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday said BJP was raising the Robert Vadra issue just to divert attention from the questions being raised against the Narendra Modi government over “4Ms — Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi”.

Days after the I-T Department served notice to Robert Vadra to pay Rs 25 crore for evading taxes, the BJP on Wednesday alleged that his close aide Krishnan Srinivasan was appointed AICC Secretary as a “quid pro quo” for his services to the Gandhi family.

Responding to the charge, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “They are doing this just to divert attention from the questions being raised against Modi government on Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi.”

Giving details of IT Returns filed by Robert Vadra’s company Skylight Hospitality, she said that on September 18, 2013, it disposed off 3.53 acre land for Rs 58 crore and there was “no corruption involved in selling a piece of land”.

“In the same year, Skylight filed Tax Return and said that its Capital Gains Tax is Rs 8.52 crore and also paid it. The tax return was also accepted.”

“This is also above board. They followed the guidelines at a set for the every single individual in this country and every single entity who files an income tax return in this country. Now, pressure is put on him by the Income Tax authorities at the behest of BJP on the retrospective tax,” she added.

Chaturvedi said: “They are arbitrarily telling him that this will be shown as business income and he cannot pay Capital Gains Tax. Now, attempts are being made to change the rules and norms for one individual.”

“Skylight has filed an appeal with the Income Tax Commissioner and has deposited Rs 3 crore under due protest,” she said, adding Income Tax returns can’t be leaked in this manner.

–IANS

sid/vd