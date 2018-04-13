BJP Rajasthan unit chief resigns, no successor yet

Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) Ahead of the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit President Ashok Parnami resigned on Wednesday. His successor is yet to be announced.

The front runners for the post include Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, state Minister Arun Chaturvedi and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla, informed sources said.

Parnami has been appointed member of the BJP National Working Committee, party General Secretary Arun Singh said.

Parnami told the media that he had resigned due to “personal reasons”.

“I have rendered my services as the state party President for four years, and will continue to work for the party’s growth,” he added.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi earlier amid reports of impending changes in the BJP’s Rajasthan unit in the wake of electoral reverses in the January by-elections in the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh Assembly segment.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh BJP President Nand Kumar Chauhan was replaced by BJP MP from Jabalpur, Rakesh Singh.

