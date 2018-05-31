BJP rakes up Pakistan whenever it loses election: Congress

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP for raking up Pakistan in a bid to polarise people and divert their attention whenever it is losing elections.

It also hit out at the Narendra Modi government of not having a coherent, consistent and uniform policy to solve the Kashmir issue, saying it always tried to give a communal colour to the issue.

Reacting to BJP leader Sambit Patra, who tweeted a video of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saaed threatening Modi and wrote that it was the “not just the yet formed ‘Mahagathbandhan’ that desperately wants to stop India from having Modi as its PM in 2019…there are others as well..desperately trying for the same….”, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said: “The BJP knows it cannot win on development, that is why they try and divert by bringing in the name of Hafiz Saeed.”

He said these remarks reflected the BJP leader’s mindset, while adding that people of the country had understood this and would not get befooled by these things.

Hitting out at the government’s handling of Kashmir, Khera said: “There is no uniform policy and there is a lack of clear policy. We do not see a consistent policy on Kashmir. You say something new every two-three months. They have created the same situation in Kashmir as it was around 1990.

“Where the polling percentage is just 7 per cent, you can imagine what this government has done there. During UPA’s time, polling used to be 71 per cent.

“For the first time in the country, the polling was cancelled for a Lok Sabha constituency. This is the first time in Anantnag. What could be a bigger example of government’s failure?” he asked.

