BJP releases first list for Karnataka assembly election

New Delhi/Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday released the first list of 72 candidates to contest in the May 12 elections in Karnataka to select the state’s 224-member assembly.

“The central election committee of the party has decided the first 72 names for the ensuing Karnataka legislative assembly elections,” said the BJP’s state unit in a statement here.

The committee met in New Delhi with party President Amit Shah and committee members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj present.

–IANS

