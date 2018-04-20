BJP releases fourth list of candidates for Karnataka polls

New Delhi/Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the May 12 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

As per the list, finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee, G.R. Pravin Patil will contest from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, and Kannada cine star Jaggesh from Yeshvanthapura in the Bengaluru suburbs.

The party has fielded Lallesh Reddy from B.T.M. Layout in Bengaluru South, H. Lilavathi from Ramanagaram, Nandini Gowda from Kanakapura, H.K. Suresh from Belur and J. Preetham Gow from Hassan.

Lallesh, the nephew of Ballari mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy, is pitted against Congress nominee and state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

The party has till date announced candidates for 220 assembly segments and is yet to name its contestants for the remaining four seats – Varuna, Badami, Siddlaghatta and Sakleshpura.

The party had earlier released names of 213 candidates in three lists of 72 on April 8, 82 on April 16 and 59 on April 20.

Tuesday is the last date for filing of nominations. Scrutiny is on April 25 and April 27 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

In a related development, party’s Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa told reporters at Mysuru that his second son Vijayendra would not contest from Varuna in Mysuru district from where state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has fielded his eldest son Yatindra this time as the Congress candidate.

“My son Vijayendra is not filing nomination from Varuna. A party worker will be fielded and will file the nomination,” said Yeddyurappa, seeking support of the party’s cadres, upset by his decision and raised slogans against party President Amit Shah.

“I wholeheartedly standby & support (the) party’s decision in all circumstances. I urge the party cadre to maintain peace & tranquility which is of foremost importance,” tweeted Vijayendra.

Siddaramaiah, who won from Varuna, which is his home constituency, twice since 2008, is contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Vijayapura district.

–IANS

