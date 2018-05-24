BJP replaced politics of appeasement with development: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said the he expected people to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, promising the NDA government which replaced politics of appeasement with development will provide houses to all by 2022.

Counting the achievements of the Modi government On the fourth anniversary of the NDA rule, Shah said the BJP had replaced the politics of “appeasement, dynasty and caste” with the politics of “development and performance”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, had the distinction of giving a government free of corruption capable of “taking decisions for the poor and farmers”.

“We expect the people to vote Prime Minister Modi back to power with a full majority,” Shah said.

“By 2022, everyone (in India) will be living in their own houses.”

–IANS

akk-sd-sar/pgh/vm