‘BJP-RSS misusing religion to exploit sentiments of people to capture political power’

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday said that the very basis of the polity is threatened by the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and their affiliates which have created an environment of distrust, fear and intimidation threatening to tear apart the country’s social unity and harmony.

It also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government of being of being “intolerant” of any criticism and remaining in “arrogant denial”.

“In pursuit of its insidious and divisive agenda, they have inflamed communal passions and hyper nationalism,” said the political resolution adopted at the party’s two-day Plenary here.

“The RSS-BJP is misrepresenting, distorting and misusing religion to exploit the sentiments of the people and capture political power,” it said adding, “The toxic mix of religion and politics, poses a challenge to our pluralistic society and inclusive democracy.”

Slamming the RSS, it said, “RSS, which claims to be a social and cultural organisation, masquerades as sole representative of the Hindus.”

The resolution also claimed that the Indian tradition and the essence of Hinduism has been all encompassing, upholder of humane values and our composite culture. “It is distinct and must not be confused with Hindutva, which is essentially a political ideology.”

Attacking the BJP and the RSS for not participating in the national freedom struggle, the resolution said “The RSS and BJP, claim to be custodians of nationalism and patriotism. It is ironical since they are ideological descendants of the non participants of the freedom struggle,” it said.

“Congress – a Party, which led the freedom struggle with its leaders and workers making great sacrifices, therefore, needs no lessons from the RSS-BJP on nationalism and patriotism,” it said.

The Congress also called upon the people of the country to defend and uphold the spirit of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ and India’s ancient wisdom as encapsulated in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’.

The Congress resolution emphasised that forces of communalism and violence have no place in a civilized society.

“No cause can justify terror and violence against innocent civilians and no religion gives that sanction. Congress condemns communalism and terrorism in all its manifestations and reaffirms its resolve to fight such forces,” it said.

The Congress Plenary, unequivocally commits to defend the fabric of social unity, secularism and constitutional democracy.

The party accused BJP and RSS of misrepresenting and misusing religion to exploit the sentiments of the people and capture political power and said that it needs no lessons from them on “nationalism and patriotism”.

The political resolution expressed concern over the assault on foundation principles of the Constitution.

“India is confronted today by a systematic assault on the foundational principles of our Constitution and the values of Indian republic, by the outfits and organisations affiliated to the ruling RSS-BJP combine,” the resolution said.

It also said that the lifeline of Indian democracy is “inclusion and secularism”.

The Congress also charged the government with undermining established norms of governance and subversion of educational, cultural and historical institutions, facilitating their capture by BJP’s ideological affiliates.

“RSS infiltration of every Institution, administration and the universities, poses a threat to pluralism and Indian Democracy. The centralisation of authority, arbitrary and partisan decision making, has cast a dark shadow on Parliamentary democracy,” it said.

Accusing BJP of misusing the constitutional offices to acquire power, it said, “The BJP government, has brazenly misused the constitutional office of Governors and resorted to unethical means to destabilise elected Governments, hijack popular mandates and foisting governments by manufacturing majority.

“The BJP government is insensitive and disrespectful of the above. This calls for strong condemnation,” it said.

The Congress also condemned the BJP for brazen abuse of power and misuse of Central government agencies for targeted political vendetta to harass, humiliate and persecute its political opponents.

“The BJP governments in the states have unleashed persecution and atrocities against the Congress workers.

“The Congress Party warns the BJP and its government, that its undemocratic methods and acts to curtail liberty, freedom of expression and violation of fundamental rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution will be strongly resisted,” it added.

