BJP ruckus forces Karnataka Governor to cut short address

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Ruckus by the BJP on Wednesday forced Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to cut short his joint address to the state Assembly at the start of the 10-day Budget session.

Even as Vala was reading out his speech in Hindi, Bharatiya Janata Party members walked towards the Chair and raised slogans against the JD-S-Congress coalition government, causing pandemonium in which his voice could not be heard.

The address by the Governor ended in less than five minutes amid the ruckus.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the state Budget for fiscal 2019-20 in the Assembly on Friday.

–IANS

bha-fb/mr