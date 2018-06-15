BJP ruined Kashmir, now donning new mask: Congress

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ruining the situation in Kashmir and then pulling out of the alliance government at its convenience.

It also ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Whatever has happened is good. People of Jammu and Kashmir will get some relief. They (BJP) ruined Kashmir and have now pulled out,” said senior Congress leader and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

He stressed that the question of Congress forming an alliance with PDP “does not arise”.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala pointed out that in the last four years, 373 security personnel and 239 civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to heightened militancy.

“BJP’s hunger for power has plunged Jammu and Kashmir into the fire of militancy. In the last four years, 373 jawans and 239 civilians killed.

What did the nation get out of this?” Surjewala said in a tweet.

“What’s the use if you came to senses after the house is ransacked? You yourself set the house on fire and then became an onlooker. The BJP put on a new mask to play a new game,” he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the Narendra Modi government had claimed that demonetisation in 2016 had broken the back of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir but that did not seem true.

“Didn’t BJP tell us that demonetisation had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir? Then what happened?” he said.

–IANS

mak/vd