BJP-ruled MCD charging illegal parking fee in Delhi: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling AAP on Wednesday levelled charges of corruption against BJP for enforcing parking charges in private malls and hospitals despite court orders calling it illegal. The BJP-dominated Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is in-charge of most public parking places.

Delhi’s north-eastern Lok Sabha in-charge Dilip Pandey said as per Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) master plan, no shopping mall, complex or private hospital in Delhi can charge a parking fee.

“In this regard, all municipal corporations have also given their own notifications in newspapers. Yet money is being looted in the name of parking charges everywhere,” Pandey said.

“The BJP is changing its own notification to implement systems of charging the parking fee. Either the people sitting in top positions in BJP are ordering this or it is taking tons of money from the owners of these private entities,” he said.

