BJP selective in highlighting facts about me: Sibal

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Reacting to BJP’s allegation of his involvement in a “land scam”, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said the ruling party is being selective in highlighting facts and that the same website they are referring to had said there was no evidence against him.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused former Law Minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal of being involved in a “land scam”, claiming that he bought a piece of land in Delhi worth crores for a “very small price” from an accused in a money laundering case.

Referring to a report by the website which alleged that Sibal acquired the land by paying just Rs 1 lakh, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said Sibal and his wife got the ownership of a company, Grande Castello, from one Piyoosh Goyal, a businessman.

“The same website on the basis of which Smriti Irani did a press conference (on Thursday), had said there is no evidence that Sibal was party to money laundering or corruption. The same site had said that Sibal had no role,” Sibal stressed.

“It also said that there is no evidence to suggest that Sibal interfered in Goyal’s case… This makes it evident how selective they are. They chose not to read it.”

Why did the press conference was organised, only they would know, he added.

