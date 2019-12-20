BJP shares video to clarify CAA, NRC misgivings

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi allayed the apprehensions of Muslims by assuring them that they had no reason to be fearful of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday posted on social media an animated video to clear the doubts about them.

The video features two Muslims discussing the various aspects of the CAA and the NRC, and focuses on the essence of the Act, which is not about taking away citizenship, instead providing citizenship.

The Act seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh taking shelter in India on or before 31 December 2014 due to religious persecution there.

One man charges the opposition with engaging in spreading falsehood regarding the CAA and the NRC with an intention to incite Muslims. He also emphasises that no announcement on carrying out the NRC had been made.

The BJP’s official Twitter handle shared this video, in which one man asks about the CAA and the NRC and the other responds with an objective to resolve confusion.

“It is an appeal to all Muslim brothers and sisters of the country, first make an attempt to understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, and then explain it to the others in the community. Otherwise, they would be susceptible to political parties that spread lies and confusion, and they will continue to make us fight among ourselves for their vote bank politics. Beware of rumours and know the truth,” the BJP tweet read.

The video through a map also attempts to clarify that the CAA is an effort to ensure peace among all communities and it’s not against Indian Muslims, as is being projected.

The Act has led to protests in various parts of the country claiming several lives and injuring many others.

