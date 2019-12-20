BJP slams AAP’s Iqbal over Sharia law video

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday by releasing a purported video where newly-inducted AAP leader Shoaib Iqbal’s son Mohammad Iqbal is seen vehemently defending ‘sharia’ law.

“Councillor Mohammad Iqbal who is the son of Shoaib Iqbal said in his speech during the CAA protest that ‘Narendra Modi, you may be a Mota Bhai (elder brother) of whosoever it may be… listen to me, from this square of this Jama Masjid we tell you that we are ready to be killed but will not tolerate infringement on sharia,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Patra added, “What kind of language is this, will this country run according to Sharia now?”

Interestingly, Shoaib Iqbal joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday which makes his son’s alleged comment a politically significant weapon for the BJP which it wishes to use against the ruling party of Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in “politics of appeasement”, Patra sought to highlight communalism in the violent anti-CAA protests. The BJP spokesperson claimed, “An atmosphere of violence is being created about CAA, across the country. So it can be said that a 20-20 match of appeasement is going on.”

Using the ‘sharia’ comment of Iqbal, Patra further alleged that “Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, TMC, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party together want to create an atmosphere of violence and arson by inciting Muslims.”

He also read out a long list of cases pertaining to criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, robbery, dacoity, among others which are slapped against former Congressman Shoaib Iqbal who joined AAP ahead of Delhi polls.

“This is an unending list, and these are just a few examples of the credibility and credentials of Shoaib Iqbal, who has joined the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday,” said Patra.

Iqbal is known to wield influence in Ballimaran, Matia Mahal and Chandni Chowk Assembly constituencies which have a considerable Muslim population.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8.

–IANS

abn/kr